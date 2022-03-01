COVID In Minnesota: Avg. Positivity Rate Nearly Below Line For Caution, At 5.6%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate continues its sharp descent after falling below the line for high risk in mid-February.

After reaching a record peak of nearly 24% late January, the Minnesota Department of Health says that figure is currently at 5.6%. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%, and the line for caution at 5%.

Also, the number of people currently listed in ICU with COVID-19 has fallen below 100 — that figure currently sits at 75. Until the last few days, that figure hasn’t been below 100 since last August.

The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 19.9, significantly down from the recent peak of nearly 230. However, the line of high risk is drawn at 10 per 100,000 residents.

Hospitalization rates have been falling alongside the positivity rate over recent weeks. The figure is currently at 8.7 per 100,000 residents, down from nearly 30 in January.

Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Wednesday reported 2,142 new cases and 22 more deaths due to COVID-19.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,415,652, which includes 61,271 reinfections.

Since the start of the pandemic, 12,131 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

There have now been 60,407 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,190 of which were ICU hospitalizations.

As of the latest reports, 75 ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with 437 non-ICU beds. Only 17 staffed pediatric ICU beds are available.

A total of 9,418,963 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including about 2.14 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 74.4% have received at least one shot.