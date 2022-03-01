Fourth Suspect Arrested In San Jose April 2021 Homicide

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A fourth suspect has been arrested in the April 2021 murder of 20-year-old Damion Ruffin at a housing complex near San Jose State University.

San Jose homicide detectives said Jvontay Davidson had been on the run and was taken into custody in Stockton on Feb. 25. He was booked into the Santa Clara County main jail for homicide.

Three other suspects in the shooting — 21-year-old Dante Disburke, 20-year-old Quenyshia Blacksher and 24-year-old Anjali Patel — were located and arrested in San José on May 4th, 2021.

Disburke has been charged with murder. Blacksher and Patel have been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

On April 24th, 2021, at approximately 11:37 a.m., officers responded to 88 East San Carlos Street on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located an Ruffin suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

At the time, San Jose State University released a statement saying that Ruffin was not a student at the university and that they do not own the building. The university did note that the campus community was “saddened” by the shooting.

He was San Jose’s 14th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Bagon #3589 or Detective Ancelet #4173 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.