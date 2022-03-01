Barbara Gaines to leave Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the latest big leadership change for Chicago theater

Barbara Gaines, here in Sept. 2015, is the founder and longtime artistic director of Chicago Shakespeare Theater. She will step down from her position soon, likely at the end of 2022. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Barbara Gaines will exit her position as artistic director of Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the company she founded some 36 years ago. Her departure is the latest entry in a stunning ledger of artistic departures in Chicago theater over the past 12 months.

By the time Gaines exits, likely at the end of 2022, almost all of the major Chicago-area theaters will have new artistic leadership from the pre-pandemic era, including Goodman Theatre , Steppenwolf Theatre and Writers Theatre . Yet further departures are expected elsewhere.

Gaines, 75, said her tenure had been a great ride: “My life,” she said, “has surpassed my wildest dreams.” Gaines also said the decision had been long in the making, and actually had been delayed by the pandemic and all of the insecurity it represented for the theater. “I feel that I can leave now,” she said, “believing that we will be able to continue in a really healthy way.”

Chicago Shakespeare Theater, which now operates in three major theaters on Chicago’s Navy Pier, was founded in 1986 at the Red Lion Pub as the Chicago Shakespeare Workshop. A year later, the company became Chicago Shakespeare Repertory before assuming its current name. For much of its early existence, the company was in residence at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts before moving to Navy Pier as a crucial cultural anchor in 1999.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater is generally regarded as Chicago’s third-largest theater, although under Gaines it now has a spectacular physical facility and has also maintained a robust and leading program of international presentations by major theater companies from around the world.

But Gaines has long specialized in wrestling with Shakespeare, directing the majority of his plays. Her productions largely have been known for their clarity, accessibility and populist sensibility, be that through contemporary stagings or even the addition of contemporary music and new text. Under Gaines, the company also has been an especially strong supporter of resident Chicago actors, especially given the large casts required for many of its shows. She has aided in the training of many of them when it comes to classical work.

“Barbara has created the most important theatrical venture in Chicago,” said veteran Chicago actor Mike Nussbaum, a mainstay at the company throughout its history. “She is an incredible combination of grit and, I believe, genius.”

Criss Henderson, the executive director of Chicago Shakespeare and Gaines’ professional partner for some 32 years, hailed Gaines for her “authentic civic engagement” and noted that few directors have a comparable body of experience with the Bard. Gaines has directed over 60 shows at CST, including around 30 of Shakespeare’s plays, some several times. Almost all of her work has been at her home theater and she generally has seen her job almost entirely in terms of her home city.

“When you look back,” Henderson said, “you can see how Barbara was able to journey through the Shakespearean canon in step with the City of Chicago. Thanks to Barbara, Chicagoans who thought Shakespeare was something only for pompous bookworms found him to be something else entirely.”

“Not many people have started a theater company and seen it grow to this size,” said the actor Tyrone Phillips. “Barbara has been the most generous artistic director I know.”

Gaines said the precise date of her departure, which she is not calling a retirement, has yet to be worked out and will depend on the results of what is expected to be an international search for her replacement. Most likely, though, the new artistic director will take up the position at the start of the next calendar year.

“I think the board of directors still thinks I’m 35,” Gaines said. “But no goodbye parties yet. Too much left to do.”

