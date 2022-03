Spring is here — well almost. But we are all itching to get outside, to enjoy the sunshine and warm air and to start working off some of those winter pounds we have gained. For the Advocate’s newest reader submitted photo contest we want to see photos of you or your friends or family enjoying the great outdoors and getting healthy. It could be hiking or riding your bike or jumping on the backyard trampoline or playing a game of neighborhood basketball or baseball. The options are endless.

