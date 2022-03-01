ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers lose experienced defensive lineman to transfer portal

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

The Memphis defensive line took a big hit when Morris Joseph announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Joseph started in nine of 10 games for the Tigers last season on his way to logging 38 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He played in 35 games in three seasons, with 19 career starts.

Joseph started his college career at UTSA in 2017 before transferring to Iowa Western Community College for the 2018 season, eventually landing in Memphis from 2019 to 2021. He was expected to be a major part of the defensive line, having had the most career starts out of any other defensive lineman on the roster.

The Tigers have already lost John Tate IV, who played his final year of college last season, but still have Wardalis Ducksworth and Maurice White as the two most experienced players on the defensive line. New defensive coordinator Matt Barnes will have a few position voids to fill during spring ball, which starts on March 20.

