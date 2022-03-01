ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Genvid and Pipeworks will make spectator game The Walking Dead: Last Mile

By Dean Takahashi, @deantak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenvid Entertainment and Skybound Entertainment have announced The Walking Dead: Last Mile, a new interactive spectator game coming to Facebook/Meta. Pipeworks Studios will develop the game. The game will launch in the summer of 2022, and it will use the same technology that Genvid used to create Rival Peak,...

