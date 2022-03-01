2 men linked to pipe bomb explosion at hotel arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities on Tuesday announced the arrests of two men in connection with a pipe bomb explosion at a San Diego hotel.

San Diego Police announced the arrests of 39-year-old Grover Preston Everett and 30-year-old Hans Jurgen Sarda over the Feb. 24 explosion at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel on 8100 Aero Drive.

At around 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 24, police were called to the hotel after a pipe bomb detonated inside. No one was hurt in the blast, but the explosion caused damage in the hotel.

During the probe involving SDPD, FBI and ATF investigators, surveillance photos were obtained of two persons of interest in the incident.

Investigators, aided by public tips and Crime Stoppers, identified and located the two suspects and arrested them.

According to police, Everett was arrested on suspicion possession of a destructive device, detonating a destructive device, and other associated charges.

Sarda was arrested on suspicion of possession of a destructive device, detonating a destructive device, and other charges, including an outstanding warrant from an unrelated incident.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call San Diego Police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

In a news release, San Diego Police and the FBI thanked the public and Crime Stoppers “for their help in solving this crime and reminds everyone, ‘;If you see something, say something.’”