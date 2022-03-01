ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

Port of Nogales seizes 100s of pounds of meth, cocaine

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfRW2_0eSVD8Eo00

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has recently kept hundreds of pounds of drugs, undeclared money and ammunition from entering into the Arizona black market.

According to the federal agency, the narcotics and capital seized have an estimated street value nearing $10,000,000.

Agents from the Port of Nogales reveal the total as:

  • 615 pounds of cocaine
  • Nearly 40,000 fentanyl pills
  • 143 pounds of methamphetamine
  • Nearly $30,000 of undeclared currency
  • 754 assorted rounds of ammo/magazines

"Continued layered enforcement actions and our entire team’s joint efforts are key to fulfilling our mission of protecting the homeland." Nogales Area Port Director Michael Humphries shared. "Our officers are keeping deadly drugs off our streets and preventing illegal proceeds and ammunition from reaching the hands of transnational criminal organizations."

Officers seized the drugs and vehicles, arrested the subjects and then turned them over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nogales, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Nogales, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KGUN 9 Tucson News

PCSD volunteers patrol the loop

The Rillito Loop is a huge part of the community, providing a place for runners, walkers and bikers to spend some time outside. But those that use The Loop aren't alone — the Pima County Sheriff's Auxiliary Bike Patrol pedals the path every day.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Cocaine#Nogales Area Port#Cbp#615lbs Of#Kgun 9#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy