Port of Nogales seizes 100s of pounds of meth, cocaine

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has recently kept hundreds of pounds of drugs, undeclared money and ammunition from entering into the Arizona black market.

According to the federal agency, the narcotics and capital seized have an estimated street value nearing $10,000,000.

Agents from the Port of Nogales reveal the total as:



615 pounds of cocaine

Nearly 40,000 fentanyl pills

143 pounds of methamphetamine

Nearly $30,000 of undeclared currency

754 assorted rounds of ammo/magazines

"Continued layered enforcement actions and our entire team’s joint efforts are key to fulfilling our mission of protecting the homeland." Nogales Area Port Director Michael Humphries shared. "Our officers are keeping deadly drugs off our streets and preventing illegal proceeds and ammunition from reaching the hands of transnational criminal organizations."

Officers seized the drugs and vehicles, arrested the subjects and then turned them over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

