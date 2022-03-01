ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News shipyard ends mask mandate

By Dave Ress, Daily Press
 2 days ago
Newport News Shipbuilding is seen from an aerial view in 2019. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press/TNS

Newport News Shipbuilding is no longer requiring people to wear masks when on its property.

The move comes in response to the latest Centers for Disease Control guidance, the shipyard said in a memo to employees.

However, it said the Navy still requires masks be worn on all commissioned ships — currently, USS George Washington and USS John C. Stennis are in the shipyard for overhaul work.

“We recognize that cases are low and policies therefore are relaxing. Despite these changes COVID-19 is still a threat to the shipyard and our community,” the memo said.

It said the shipyard is still required to monitor COVID-19 cases. Employees still must call the shipyard’s COVID-19 hotline if they have coronoavirus symptoms or have been in contact with anyone with the virus. The shipyard is continuing its testing program for COVID-19.

The memo noted that the shipyard still strongly encourages employees to be vaccinated and that masks, vaccination and social distancing are still important to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Norfolk-based destroyer USS Forrest Sherman drills with Italian carrier in Mediterranean

The Norfolk based destroyer USS Forrest Sherman, recently deployed to the Mediterranean as part of the Navy’s stepped-up presence there, has been exercising with the Italian navy’s anti-submarine warfare carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi. The American destroyer’s assistant navigator these days is Italian Lt. j.g. Gianmatteo Francavilla, who is on a one-year exchange program with the U.S. Navy. ...
NORFOLK, VA
NASA Langley works to revive supersonic flight — without sonic booms

There was plenty at which to gape as NASA Langley Research Center staff briefed members of Virginia’s Capitol Hill delegation — but the slender, streamlined X-59 with its promise of supersonic flight without sonic booms that may have best exemplified the work of the nation’s oldest aeronautics lab. It is the product of new computational tools that allow NASA designers to explore previously ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Newport News begins demolition of former public housing complex to help revitalize Southeast Community

Newport News began the four-month process of demolishing a now-closed public housing complex as part of its larger effort to revitalize a neighborhood in the Southeast Community. The 65-year-old Ridley Place Housing Community, which closed in 2020, is being torn down to make room for a mixed-use development with new homes and commercial spaces. The project also will include community amenities ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
