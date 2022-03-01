Newport News shipyard ends mask mandate

Newport News Shipbuilding is seen from an aerial view in 2019. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press/TNS

Newport News Shipbuilding is no longer requiring people to wear masks when on its property.

The move comes in response to the latest Centers for Disease Control guidance, the shipyard said in a memo to employees.

However, it said the Navy still requires masks be worn on all commissioned ships — currently, USS George Washington and USS John C. Stennis are in the shipyard for overhaul work.

“We recognize that cases are low and policies therefore are relaxing. Despite these changes COVID-19 is still a threat to the shipyard and our community,” the memo said.

It said the shipyard is still required to monitor COVID-19 cases. Employees still must call the shipyard’s COVID-19 hotline if they have coronoavirus symptoms or have been in contact with anyone with the virus. The shipyard is continuing its testing program for COVID-19.

The memo noted that the shipyard still strongly encourages employees to be vaccinated and that masks, vaccination and social distancing are still important to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

