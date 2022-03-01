ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 'Morbius' trailer shows Jared Leto torn by his new powers

The final trailer for Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man" adjacent action film "Morbius" dropped Monday, showing star Jared Leto torn between his character's horrific vampiric superpowers, and his alter-ego's dedication as a life-saving scientist.

An attempt to cure himself, and humanity, of a deadly disease, Dr. Michael Morbius' treatment gives him all the powers of a real-life bloodsucker, and more: Flight, inhuman speed and the ability to vanish are on full display in the trailer.

"Now, I face a choice," Morbius tells a mentor, played by Jared Harris. "To hunt and consume blood, or die."

"We all have monsters within us," Harris' character advises. "It's up to us to control it."

"What if I can't?" Morbius replies.

While his anti-hero's place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not been confirmed, the trailer shows him sharing the screen with a baddie who is part of it, Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes, was The Vulture in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

"You've been given a gift," The Vulture tells Morbius. "It's time you let go of who you used to be, and discover who you're meant to be."

Matt Smith, plays this movie's heavy, Loxias Crown, who also partook in "Morbius'" treatment. He has other ideas for his life change: "Just accept who you are!" he tells him: "You're the bad guy!"

"Morbius," which also stars Tyrese Gibson and Bokeem Woodbine, opens April 1.

