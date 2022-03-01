ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

FDA Approves Second CAR-T Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Patients, Furthering Patient Access to This Revolutionary Treatment

By Sydney Schaefer
survivornet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew CAR-T Cell Therapy Approved for Multiple Myeloma Patients. The Food and Drug Administration has approved a second CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma patients. The new drug, cilta-cel (sold as brand name: Carvykti), has been approved for the treatment of adults with multiple myeloma that has resisted treatment or has...

www.survivornet.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA approves use of Eli Lilly drug for heart failure patients

The FDA approved Eli Lilly's Jardiance to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults, the agency said Feb. 24. The drug was originally approved by the FDA in 2014 as a supplement to diet and exercise to improve glucose control in adults with Type 2 diabetes. It is also approved to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with Type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.
INDUSTRY
L'Observateur

New COVID-19 Treatment Developed by Skymount Medical in Partnership with LSU Approved for Use in Patients in the United Kingdom

BATON ROUGE – Skymount Medical, a drug discovery company using an artificial intelligence, or AI, platform developed by LSU researchers to repurpose and build new drugs, announced today that it has received approval from the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, or MHRA, to conduct a human clinical trial of its new oral therapeutic for COVID-19 patients. MHRA serves in a role similar to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the U.K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Cell#Cell Therapy#Survivornet#Car
Seeking Alpha

CTI BioPharma surges on FDA approval for myelofibrosis therapy

Seattle, Washington-based biotech, CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) has added ~52% in the pre-market Tuesday after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its oral kinase inhibitor, pacritinib for adults with myelofibrosis and thrombocytopenia. Pacritinib, which will be called Vonjo, is indicated at 200 mg twice daily dosing...
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

Advocating for Yourself: A Patient’s Experience with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)

(BPT) - Kathy, a 59 year old woman with RRMM, shares her diagnosis and experiences. This is her personal story and others may be different. Kathy, a wife, mother and avid traveler, received the shock of her life when she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma at 39 years old. Her diagnosis was uncommon, as the median age at diagnosis is typically in the mid to late 60s. Getting to this diagnosis and finding the appropriate treatment options has been a challenging road for Kathy, but throughout her experience, one thing never wavered – her resolve.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Sun-Journal

Definitive therapy reasonable for this patient

Dear Dr. Roach: What is the endgame of hyperthyroidism? I am a 54-year-old female, diagnosed in September 2020 with hyperthyroidism due to Graves’ disease. My endocrinologist started me on 10 mg of methimazole and 100 mg of metoprolol daily (my heart rate was above 100 beats per minute). I...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

B-cell-depletion reverses dysbiosis of the microbiome in multiple sclerosis patients

To elucidate cross-sectional patterns and longitudinal changes of oral and stool microbiota in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients and the effect of B-cell depletion. We conducted an observational, longitudinal clinical cohort study analysing four timepoints over 12Â months in 36 MS patients, of whom 22 initiated B-cell depleting therapy with ocrelizumab and a healthy control group. For microbiota analysis of the oral cavity and the gut, provided stool and oral swab samples underwent 16S rDNA sequencing and subsequent bioinformatic analyses. Oral microbiota-patterns exhibited a reduced alpha-diversity and unique differential microbiota changes compared to stool such as increased levels of Proteobacteria and decreased abundance of Actinobacteria. Following B-cell depletion, we observed increased alpha-diversity in the gut and the oral cavity as well as a long-term sustained reduction of pro-inflammatory Gram-negative bacteria (e.g., Escherichia/Shigella). MS patients have altered stool and oral microbiota diversity patterns compared to healthy controls, which are most pronounced in patients with higher disease activity and disability. Therapeutic B-cell depletion is associated with persisting regression of these changes. Whether these microbial changes are unspecific side-effects of B-cell depletion or indirectly modulate MS disease activity and progression is currently unknown and necessitates further investigations.
SCIENCE
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Pacritinib for Treatment of Myelofibrosis

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted marketing approval for the drug pacritinib (Vonjo) for patients with myelofibrosis (MF), a rare blood cancer that leads to impaired production of normal blood cells. Pacritinib is expected to fill an important treatment gap in that it’s suitable for patients whose severely low platelet count makes them ineligible for the other two drugs — ruxolitinib (Jakafi) and fedratinib (Inrebic) — approved to treat the disease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

Bystander T cells in cancer immunology and therapy

Cancer-specific T cells are required for effective anti-cancer immunity and have a central role in cancer immunotherapy. However, emerging evidence suggests that only a small fraction of tumor-infiltrating T cells are cancer specific, and T cells that recognize cancer-unrelated antigens (so-called ‘bystanders’) are abundant. Although the role of cancer-specific T cells in anti-cancer immunity has been well established, the implications of bystander T cells in tumors are only beginning to be understood. It is becoming increasingly clear that bystander T cells are not a homogeneous group of cells but, instead, they differ in their specificities, their activation states and effector functions. In this Perspective, we discuss recent studies of bystander T cells in tumors, including experimental and computational approaches that enable their identification and functional analysis and viewpoints on how these insights could be used to develop new therapeutic approaches for cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
biospace.com

J&J, Legend Introduce New CAR-T Therapy to Multiple Myeloma Market

Johnson & Johnson’s partner, Legend Biotech, has been awarded U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, Carvykti, for the treatment of multiple myeloma. CAR-T therapy represents a growing field of medicine used to treat patients with few or no other options. Legend...
CANCER
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
technologynetworks.com

Unexpected Element in the Aging Process Discovered

VUB professor Ann Massie and her research group Neuro-Aging & Viro-Immunotherapy have published a surprising finding in an article in the leading journal Molecular Psychiatry. They have discovered a strategy that results in prolonged life expectancy and counteracts memory loss during the aging process. Professor Ann Massie: "According to figures...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy