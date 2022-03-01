The Lockdown Sessions: The Basics Of TV Writing

Bringing a television show to the air is one of the hardest achievements to accomplish in the entertainment industry. It takes so much effort to write a script, cast, film, direct and produce just to complete a pilot episode. Even then, network executives still need to approve the pilot and schedule the show. It's one reason why even a low-rated series will get the chance to have all its episodes air even if it's about to be canceled. There have still been some extreme cases of a show getting canceled quickly, or pulled from the airwaves and moved to another venue.

