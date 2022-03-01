ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lockdown Sessions: The Basics Of TV Writing

By Raindance
Raindance
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it true that the days of the 100 page independent film script...

Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Tyler Perry Explains How Ireland’s Mrs. Brown Ended Up in Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’

Click here to read the full article. Tyler Perry’s previous Madea movies have raked in more than $600 million at the box office. But a theatrical debut for “A Madea Homecoming,” which launches Feb. 25 on Netflix, was never part of his conversation with the company. “I didn’t even think about it. They’re a streaming service, and I understand the importance of making content in support of that,” Perry tells Variety, noting that he released “Madea’s Farewell Play,” a filmed version of the stage show, on BET Plus when launching the streamer with ViacomCBS in 2019. Despite skipping the megaplex this time,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

When and Where to Watch New Episodes of 1883

We are nearing the end of 1883's 10-episode first season, which wraps up at the end of February. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in December 2021 and became the most-watched premiere for Paramount+ yet. The previous episode forced the caravan to deal with an oncoming tornado and fraught relations with a new group of Native Americans. Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) may have already found herself a new romantic connection, but something tells us that things are only going to get more complicated for our narrating heroine as we continue.
TV SERIES
#Drama#Independent Film#Television
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

Reacher Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Lee Child’s ‘Jack Reacher’ novel series, Amazon Prime Video’s thriller show ‘Reacher’ centers around the titular former U.S. Army military policeman who visits the rural Georgia town of Margrave. A casual visit takes a wild turn when he gets involved in a series of murders. The crime series progresses through Reacher’s attempts to find the truth behind the murders that include a personal loss.
TV SERIES
Popculture

10 TV Shows That Were Almost Immediately Canceled

Bringing a television show to the air is one of the hardest achievements to accomplish in the entertainment industry. It takes so much effort to write a script, cast, film, direct and produce just to complete a pilot episode. Even then, network executives still need to approve the pilot and schedule the show. It's one reason why even a low-rated series will get the chance to have all its episodes air even if it's about to be canceled. There have still been some extreme cases of a show getting canceled quickly, or pulled from the airwaves and moved to another venue.
TV SERIES
Variety

Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Episodes of FX’s ‘Justified’ Revival Starring Timothy Olyphant

Click here to read the full article. Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to helm one or two episodes of “Justified: City of Primeval,” the limited series revival of the FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant, Variety has confirmed. The “Justified” revival was ordered in January, with Olyphant set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” Leonard created the character of Givens, who is featured in several of his books including “Fire in the Hole,” which “Justified” was based upon. Tarantino and Olyphant worked together on...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Alternative TV Agent Seth Lawrence Joins APA (Exclusive)

APA has hired veteran alternative TV agent Seth Lawrence. He joins the agency as an agent and senior vp of alternative & factual programming after three years at ICM where he represented non-scripted showrunners, producers, documentary directors, production companies and on-camera talent. Earlier Lawrence worked at UTA and Rebel Entertainment Partners.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Euphoria' Star Dominic Fike Reveals the Fan Theory He Believes About His Character'The Blacklist' Renewed for 10th Season on NBCAri Brown Joins APA as Physical Production Agent (Exclusive) The announcement was made by Hayden Meyer, head of alternative & factual programming and Kyle Loftus, head of scripted content...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Four Original ‘Christmas Story’ Castmembers Join Peter Billingsley In HBO Max Sequel From Warner Bros. & Legendary

EXCLUSIVE: A Christmas Story Christmas, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s sequel to A Christmas Story for HBO Max, continues to ramp up its cast, adding four actors from the original 1983 film: Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz). The film follows an adult Ralphie (Peter Billingsley, reprising his starring role) in the 1970s as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix's New Action Movie Is Already Topping the Charts

The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES

