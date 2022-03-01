ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

By James Stanley
Cover picture for the articleThe US Dollar is back above the 97 handle and while USD bulls haven’t had much success beyond this price level yet, buyers have persistently held the bid in the currency. It’s a big week for the Greenback with NFP on Friday after this morning’s PMI report. As our own Brendan...

Reuters

Euro extends recent fall, U.S. dollar gains ahead of jobs data

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - The euro extended recent declines and hit its lowest since 2016 against sterling on Thursday as investors worried about the impact of rising oil prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while the U.S. dollar index rose as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that he supports a 25-basis-point hike this month.
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks succumb to late weakness, close lower

March 3 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS SUCCUMB TO LATE WEAKNESS, CLOSE LOWER (1603 EST/2103 GMT) Wall Street struggled for direction for much of Thursday's session as the...
CNBC

Dollar gains on euro as Ukraine crises clouds euro zone outlook

The dollar edged higher against the euro on Wednesday, as investors worried about the impact of an escalating conflict in Ukraine on the euro zone's economic prospects, while commodity-linked currencies strengthened. The Russian ruble extended its recent slide to hit record lows in Moscow trade as stinging Western sanctions over...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
