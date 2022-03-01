ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking at Chiefs' potential free agent options at edge rusher

By Nicolas Roesch
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
After finishing 29th in the NFL in sacks last season, many believe edge rusher is the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest need.

The team currently has five defensive ends on the roster. Frank Clark and Mike Danna are the only players of those five who have played significant snaps in the NFL. Clark is the elephant in the room — one who most people believe the Chiefs will cut ties with ahead of the new league year.

K.C. can cut Clark now and save the team roughly $13 million in cap space or designate him as a post-June 1 cut and save $19.5 million. With or without Clark, the defensive end position will be a big need for the Chiefs in 2022. Let’s take a look at some free agent options that could fit with the team.

Melvin Ingram III

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

The Chiefs acquired Ingram in Week 9 last season and he made an immediate impact. Ingram racked up 33 pressures, four sacks and a forced fumble for K.C. in nine regular-season and three playoff games. Before a knee injury cut his season short with the Chargers in 2020, Ingram recorded 43 sacks and three Pro Bowl selections in his previous five seasons. In 2021, he showed he still has something left in the tank. He is a natural fit in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense and he has expressed interest in returning to K.C. in 2022. Brett Veach feels that Ingram may wait a while to pick a team just as he did last season. If the Chiefs feel like they still have room for him to contribute at the right price, a reunion is certainly possible.

Harold Landry III

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Landry is coming off of a career year where he recorded 12 sacks, a forced fumble and 21 quarterback hurries. At 25 years old he is in the prime of his career and will be looking for a long-term contract. Spotrac projects Landry to land a deal in the $17 million per year range. At the same time, Landry’s 3,187 snaps played is the most by an edge rusher in the NFL since 2019, so he does have a lot of miles on him. While he is a bit smaller than most of the defensive ends that have played in Spagnuolo’s defense (6-2 and 252 pounds), he has the athleticism and arm length to make up for it.

Chandler Jones

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jones has been one of the most productive edge rushers of the last decade, recording seven double-digit sacks seasons in his career. In 2021, he recorded 10.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hits and a whopping six forced fumbles in 15 games played. At 6-5 and 265 pounds, Jones is a force to be reckoned with on the edge and would be an ideal fit for the Chiefs’ defense from a size standpoint. At 32 years old Jones is probably looking for a relatively short-term but high-dollar deal.

Randy Gregory

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Gregory has been suspended three times for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, the last of which was a year-long suspension that cost him the 2019 season. When he has been on the field, however, Gregory has been a very productive player. His 84.7 PFF pass-rush grade ranked 11th among edge defenders last season. He also tied a career-high in sacks with six while forcing three fumbles in 2021. If K.C. can be sure Gregory has put his off-the-field issues behind him, he could be a worthy investment.

Emmanuel Ogbah

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs fans remember Ogbah for his stint in K.C. in 2019. He was a pleasant surprise, recording 5.5 sacks and 32 tackles on just 411 snaps. He has elevated his game even more over the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, recording 18 sacks, 83 tackles and four forced fumbles during that time. Ogbah will command a solid contract, but not in the range of some of the bigger names available. A return to Kansas City wouldn’t be out of the question.

