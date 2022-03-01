ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

NCGA wins Ethanol Award from the Renewable Fuels Association

stjosephpost.com
 2 days ago

The Renewable Fuels Association presented its 2022 Ethanol Industry Award to the National Corn Growers Association. The award was given in recognition of the group’s dedicated and sustained efforts on behalf...

stjosephpost.com

Reuters

Ethanol producers, 16 states challenge EPA U.S. vehicle rules

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - A group of 16 U.S. states, some corn and soybean growers associations, the American Fuel And Petrochemical Manufacturers and others are challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) tougher vehicle emission rules. The corn growers, a Valero Energy (VLO.N) subsidiary and other ethanol producers said...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Neste pays $1b to create renewable fuels JV with Marathon at Martinez

After markets closed Tuesday, Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF) and Marathon (NYSE:MPC) announced a renewable fuels joint venture, whereby the Finnish fuels producer will pay Marathon (MPC) $1b for 50% of its Martinez project. The project is expected to have production capacity of 260mg/y by the 2nd half of 2022, and 730mg/y by the end of 2023. The conversion is budgeted to cost $1.2b.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Quad-Cities Times

Letter: Phase out the Renewable Fuel Standard

I have lived in the Midwest all my life. My desire is for Midwesterners to lead successful and healthy lives, including farmers. I believe that the current Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) policies to produce biofuels (ethanol and biodiesel) pose a grave threat to future Midwestern prosperity. The 2005 RFS federal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
iheart.com

Chevron buys Renewable Energy Group

Chevron Corporation and Renewable Energy Group, Inc. announced Monday a definitive agreement under which Chevron will acquire the outstanding shares of Renewable Energy Group. The all-cash transaction is valued at $3.15 billion, or $61.50 per share. Company leadership says the acquisition combines Renewable Energy Group growing renewable fuels production and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

The U.S. is now energy independent

For decades, politicians have talked about the U.S. achieving energy independence, a seemingly elusive goal of producing enough fuels to avoid relying on the rest of the world to fill up gas tanks and keep electricity flowing. The intrigue: It's elusive no more. The U.S. produced more petroleum than it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Rival fuel makers unite in opposing Biden’s push for electric vehicles

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The gasoline industry and alternative fuel makers, frequent foes, put aside their differences to challenge a Biden administration rule imposing limits on automobile greenhouse-gas emissions. Renewable fuel...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KOEL 950 AM

Sen. Ernst Looks At Iowa Biofuels When Defending Renewable Fuels

A hearing on Wednesday looked into the climate implications biofuels have as the Environmental Protection Agency looks to renew the Renewable Fuels Standard. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst spoke at the hearing and discussed why the Renewable Fuel Standard is critical to America’s national security and for consumer access to biofuel that is affordable and homegrown.
IOWA STATE
KRQE News 13

Does the renewable fuel standard actually combat carbon emissions?

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Midwestern lawmakers say the federal government should continue to force oil companies to blend corn-based biofuel into their product, but environmentalists say that may actually be counterproductive. The debate comes as the Biden administration prepares to make changes to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s renewable fuel...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wiscnews.com

Ethanol no better than gasoline, study finds; UW scientists seek better plant fuels

Though popular with Midwestern farmers and long hailed as an environmentally friendly alternative to imported oil, ethanol made from corn isn’t actually reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a new study finds. But UW-Madison researchers say there are home-grown alternatives being developed at laboratories in Madison. Corn-based ethanol, which accounts for...
MADISON, WI
CNET

House passes bill to jumpstart US chip manufacturing

The House of Representatives has passed a bill to ramp up chip manufacturing in the US and ease supply chain woes. All that's left is for Congress to reconcile it with a similar bill passed by the Senate last year to get legislation to the White House. The COMPETES Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Phys.org

Fossil fuels, renewable energy, and electric vehicles

The transition to an environmentally sustainable economy will take at least a generation, if not a bit longer. And at the end of the journey, we will not emerge with a pristine planet. The goal is to minimize the damage we humans inflict on the planet; the damage will never be eliminated. There are too many of us and too little planet to eliminate destruction. We need to understand our impacts and reduce them as much as possible. Our principal goal should be to mitigate problems that are global in scale, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, virus transmission and invasive species.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Hampshire Bulletin

State farm financing expert tapped to help USDA address discrimination issues

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has work to do when it comes to equity. That work will be taken up by a new commission that was formed in February and will provide recommendations to the department about how to address past discrimination and better serve minority farmers moving forward. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the […] The post State farm financing expert tapped to help USDA address discrimination issues appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
AGRICULTURE
NBC News

Trump's trade war payments to farmers needed more oversight, watchdog says

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration's aid program for farmers hurt by the president's trade war with China should have received stricter oversight to ensure accurate payments, a government watchdog said Thursday. The Market Facilitation Program, launched by the Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency, made payments in 2018 and...
POTUS
Seeking Alpha

U.S. wheat powers to 14-year peak on Black Sea supply shortages

Wheat prices (NYSEARCA:WEAT) extend their surge to 14-year highs, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine brings shipments to a virtual standstill from one of the world's breadbasket regions. According to Reuters, the most-active CBOT wheat contract (W_1:COM) recently was +5.7% to $10.40 1/4 per bushel after earlier peaking at $10.59 per...
AGRICULTURE

Community Policy