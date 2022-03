The Cleveland Browns approached 2021 with the first real set of expectations in franchise history. Many had them winning the division, while some thought the roster was the best in the NFL. With hampered quarterback play from Baker Mayfield due to injury and underwhelming defensive performances, the Browns failed to reach the postseason. They will now look to retool and make a run starting with a strong 2022 draft class.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO