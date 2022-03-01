The Noon Number: Specialty of the House

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Frederik Andersen has the nod in net tonight as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals. The 32-year-old will go for his fifth win in a row, coming off of victories over Nashville, Philadelphia, Columbus and Edmonton. Friday against the Blue Jackets he went 19-for-19 for his third shutout of the season and then allowed just one in a 2-1 victory over the Oilers on Sunday. His 29 wins are also tied for the league lead.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO