The Noon Number: Specialty of the House

Caps GM defends Ovechkin, saying 'he gets pressure from all sides' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A hockey general manager has to manage a lot of things. He has to manage his coaches, his scouts, his players, contracts, trades, the draft, relationships with other general managers and much more. One thing Capitals GM Brian MacLellan likely never thought he would have to manage was the politics of war in Europe. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, however, MacLellan recognizes the difficult position Washington's four Russian players now find themselves in.
Comments / 0