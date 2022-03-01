Three-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Nassau County Home

A Long Island home was heavily damaged during a three-alarm fire. Photo Credit: West Hempstead Fire Department

A three-alarm fire destroyed a Long Island home overnight.

The blaze broke out in Nassau County around 4:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 1 t in West Hempstead at a home on Sycamore Street.

First arriving firefighters found heavy fire coming from the basement and first-floor windows and quickly engulfed the entire home, said Chief Andrew Brohm, of the West Hempstead Fire Department.

Due to the size of the blaze, Brohm said firefighters from 12 departments helped battle the blaze which was put out in about three hours.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries reported, Brohm said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

