Wilkes-barre, PA

Judge demands proof woman is hospitalized after third delay on aggravated assault case

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qtd1_0eSV99Du00
Carmen Inocente shown after her arraignment on Nov. 19, 2019. Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas is fed up after hearing for the third time Carmen Inocente is too ill to appear in court on allegations she physically abused two adopted children.

Lupas was told Tuesday by Inocente’s daughter that her mother is now a patient at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

Inocente, 56, previously claimed she tested positive for the coronavirus delaying her Jan. 21 non-jury trial and again claimed she continued to suffer from COVID-19 that postponed her Feb. 16 bench trial before Lupas.

When Inocente failed to appear in person on Feb. 16, efforts were made to contact her via telephone through an interpreter. Lupas then scheduled a status conference that was held Tuesday morning and Inocente failed to appear again.

Inocente’s daughter then claimed her mother was at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where she was discharged Feb. 25, but was not able to say how her mother ended up at Geisinger near Danville.

Lupas acknowledged he took the word of Inocente’s daughter that her mother is too ill to appear in court.

Now, the judge is demanding proof.

Lupas scheduled a status conference for Thursday to have Inocente appear in person or medical documentation that Inocente is hospitalized.

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino suggested if proof is not submitted by the close of business on Friday that Inocente is hospitalized, a judge’s warrant should be issued for Inocente’s arrest.

Wilkes-Barre police allege Inocente repeatedly beat and abused a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Both children were adopted by Inocente.

The boy wore long sleeves to school to hide bruises on his arms, court records say.

Inocente’s attorney, Ruth K. Lenahan, requested and was denied by Lupas to end her representation of Inocente.

Inocente is facing two counts each of simple assault and child endangerment and a single count of aggravated assault.

Times Leader

Times Leader

