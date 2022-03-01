ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud metro girls basketball teams receive seeds for section tournaments

By Brian Mozey, St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago
The girls basketball section seeds were released Sunday and Monday for the six local schools. A few teams earned high seeds and will have home-court advantage to start the tournament. There are also a few teams that will need to win on the road to keep their seasons alive for a shot at the state tournament.

Here's a breakdown of the sections and where teams stand.

Section 6-2A

Albany and Cathedral will have very different paths to the section finals. The Huskies (20-5) earned the No. 1 seed and will receive a bye in the first round of section play. Albany will take on the winner of No. 8 Milaca (15-11) or No. 9 Pine City (18-8) at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. John's University.

After winning the Class 2A state championship last season, the Huskies are a favorite to return to state this season and defend their state title.

Cathedral (9-17) received the No. 12 seed and will hit the road to play at No. 5 Kimball (18-7) at 7 p.m. Thursday for the first round of play. If the Crusaders win, the team would play the winner of No. 4 Osakis versus No. 13 Rush City at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at St. John's University.

The quarterfinals will be Saturday with semifinals Wednesday, March 9, and the finals on Friday, March 11. All of the games will be played at St. John's University besides the first round of section play.

Some of the other top seeds include: No. 2 Sauk Centre, No. 3 Foley and No. 4 Osakis.

Section 8-3A

ROCORI and Sauk Rapids-Rice are a part of a six-team section tournament in Section 8-3A.

The Spartans (9-16) received the No. 4 seed and the Storm (9-17) earned the No. 5 seed, so these two teams will face off in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Thursday. The game will take place at ROCORI High School.

The winner will play at No. 1 Willmar at 6 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals. The finals will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at a neutral site. The other seeds include: No. 2 Alexandria, No. 3 Detroit Lakes and No. 6 Little Falls.

Section 8-4A

Sartell made the jump to Class 4A this season and will join St. Cloud in Section 8-4A. The Crush will have to play one extra game compared to the Sabres to reach the state tournament.

St. Cloud (12-14) received the No. 9 seed and will have to play at No. 8 Bemidji (11-14) at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a play-in game to reach the quarterfinals. If the Crush win Tuesday, the team would play at No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville (19-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Sartell (15-11) earned the No. 5 seed and will play at No. 4 Elk River (16-9) at 7 p.m. Thursday for the quarterfinals matchup. If the Sabres win, the team would play the winner of No. 1 St. Micahel-Albertville, No. 8 Bemidji or No. 9 St. Cloud at the high seed at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The semifinals will be Saturday at the high seed and the finals will take place at a neutral site Thursday, March 10.

The other seeds include: No. 2 Rogers, No. 3 Brainerd, No. 6 Buffalo and No. 7 Moorhead.

Brian Mozey is the high school sports reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him at 320-255-8772 or bmozey@stcloudtimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrianMozey.

