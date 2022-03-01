ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers management reportedly has no interest in a Lebron James return

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npm4S_0eSV94oH00

Cleveland Cavaliers fans should not romanticize about a third go-around with local legend and NBA superstar Lebron James.

James and his home state team have a very unique history. They drafted him first overall in the 2003 draft and over seven seasons the teenage phenom turned the lowly franchise into a yearly championship contender. However, he became public enemy No. 1 when he spurned his adoring fans and took his talents to South Beach to play for the Miami Heat in 2010.

Cleveland Cavaliers have a long love-hate relationship with Lebron James

The betrayal was forgiven four years later when James returned home after winning two titles in Florida and eventually brought an NBA finals championship home in 2016. Then James did it again. Leaving Ohio behind for greener and glitzier pastures in Los Angles, where he has been since 2018.

  • Lebron James stats (2021-2022): 29.0 PPG, 7.9 REB, 6.3 AST

However, things in Lala Land with the Lakers have not been great in year four. As the team has been a disappointment and could be heading to their second losing season with James at the helm. During the All-Star break in Cleveland two weeks ago, the 37-year-old was asked if he would be open to retiring as a Cavalier. A notion he confirmed he wouldn’t be against.

Current Cavs regime has zero interest in a third marriage with James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umOFE_0eSV94oH00
Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Well, despite a third marriage not being out of the realm of possibility for James, the current Cavs regime wants nothing to do with the idea. NBA reporter Mark Stein took to his Substack page on Tuesday to reveal the team’s current management does not want the “King’s” assistance in earning the franchise a second championship.

“I believe even more strongly now based on subsequent conversations, the Cavs do not want to do a third LeBron dance,” Stein wrote. “This franchise, this organization, this ownership, this front office, they’ve had to hear for a zillion years, you’ve never done anything without LeBron.”

The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises in the 2021-2022 NBA season. They currently sit in second place in the Central Division and fourth overall in the Eastern Conference with a 36-25 record. The team has been the best defensive team in the league all year, and young guard Darius Garland has taken an All-Star step forward in his third year in the league.

  • Lebron James net worth: $500 million

The Cavs return to action the NBA Games today schedule Wednesday to play the Charlotte Hornets at home, at 7 PM ET.

More must-reads:

Comments / 13

Eric Budinski
2d ago

why would they have interest? He should take his talents to the midnight league at the nearest center..lol, Lebrons old now, don't wreck that chemistry with the young talent in Cleveland

Reply
6
Guest
2d ago

The cavs don’t need him or his self serving ways. Best cavs team ever don’t ruin it

Reply
6
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
The Spun

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Reportedly ‘Stood Up’ To LeBron

LeBron James is a businessman. Every move of his is calculated. Everyone knows this. That’s why his comments during All-Star Weekend raised so many eyebrows. The Lakers are a disaster worth unfolding, but it’s complicated. The bottom line is LeBron wants control. He was given that control when the Lakers orchestrated a trade for Russell Westbrook last summer. But then that control was taken away when the Lakers refused to trade Westbrook for Klutch Sports client John Wall ahead of the deadline. LeBron reportedly wanted the trade to happen, but Rob Pelinka and Lakers’ higher-ups refused.
NBA
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Allen Iverson’s Tweet About Ja Morant Is Going Viral

Ja Morant got the attention of the entire NBA world on Monday night with a spectacular performance. Even Allen Iverson couldn’t believe his eyes. Mortant has drawn comparisons to AI throughout his young career. They’re not too similar of players. However, they are both must-watch television. The Memphis...
NBA
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
James
All 76ers

Frank Vogel Notes DeAndre Jordan Requested Lakers Departure

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a notable roster move as it was reported they intend to waive the veteran center DeAndre Jordan. The 33-year-old big man, who signed with the Lakers during the offseason, hasn't been getting much playing time lately after being in and out of the starting lineup at the beginning of the season.
NBA
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#Reb#Lakers#Cavs
NBC Sports

Kerr sends clear message to Poole amid Warriors' skid

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jordan Poole was a big reason the Warriors opened this season like a house on fire. The third-year guard averaged 16.7 points per game through the first two-plus months of the season, slotting in as the starting shooting guard while Klay Thompson finished his Achilles rehab. Poole was...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anonymous NBA exec thinks Celtics should offer Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart for Lakers' Anthony Davis

Once, fans of the Boston Celtics would have leaped at the prospect of trading for Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis, but with the often-injured Lakers forward looking like a shell of his former self this season, the enthusiasm towards speculation by an anonymous general manager that the Lakers might consider dealing AD for a package of players headlined by Jaylen Brown seems considerably less than it might have once been.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
The Spun

Look: MLB Star Calls For Rob Manfred’s Firing

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has quickly become one of the most hated men in sports. And now players are calling for his resignation. Major League Baseball and the MLBPA failed to come to an agreement on Monday. Manfred, as a result, has already begun cancelling games early in the 2022 season. This all could have been avoided if Manfred was a commissioner interested in supporting his players instead of the owners.
MLB
ClutchPoints

The Lakers’ $5 million mistake sure to piss off Jeanie Buss

The month of February hasn’t been kind to Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. First, there was LeBron James voicing out several eyebrow-raising comments during All-Star Weekend. Then there was the embarrassing blowout against the New Orleans Pelicans that saw her exit the game well before it was over. And of course, the Lakers’ season overall has been nothing short of a debacle as the team mortgaged the future they had left to acquire Russell Westbrook in what currently looks like a poor decision.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy