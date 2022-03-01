People On The Move

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleGreg Wells has been named President of Buckeye Heating and Cooling, which along with other leading heating...

Texas Roadhouse scoops up seven restaurants in $27M deal

Texas Roadhouse has increased its number of company-owned restaurants after buying out seven from a long-time franchisee for $27 million. When it issued its fourth quarter earnings last week, it noted that it completed the acquisition of seven franchise restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27 million. That deal closed Dec. 29, 2021, the first day of the 2022 fiscal year.
Arizona developer seeking approvals for massive residential project on 326 acres in Gastonia

Documents show Suncrest Real Estate & Land is seeking to rezone more than 325 acres in Gaston County, where it is proposing up to 877 residential units at the site. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate leaders together for an honest discussion about where the Charlotte region stands, and what lies ahead. See event details below.
Major Portland-area foundation announces Microsoft exec as new CEO

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has a new CEO and executive director: Romanita Hairston, who comes to the Vancouver-based charitable organization from Microsoft. Hairston will start in her role in July. “Romanita has an excellent background to assume this role, bringing a rich understanding of the Murdock Trust, our mission,...
Kestra Financial subsidiary acquires $800-million-asset wealth management firm in Dallas

Austin-based Bluespring Wealth Partners is acquiring a Dallas wealth management firm, expanding its North Texas presence, as the latest in a string of deals. Bluespring brought on CD Wealth Management, which manages over $850 million in assets. Scott Cohen, founder and CEO of the Dallas firm, said the Bluespring acquisition will give the firm more scale to serve clients better.
Oregon restaurant group to pay $169,000 in labor violation fines

A chain of restaurants in Portland, Salem and Eugene has been fined more than $169,000 for unpaid tips and overtime, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Kkoki Korean BBQ, which operates locations in the three cities, allegedly underpaid 118 workers by withholding tips, allowing managers to take a portion of tips and only paying overtime after 86 hours of work, according to a Labor Department news release.
Davis-based BioConsortia expands work with chemical giant Mosaic

After successful field trials last year, chemical giant The Mosaic Co. has expanded its collaboration with Davis-based BioConsortia Inc. to include major Asian food-producing countries. In December 2020, the two companies negotiated a deal where Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) got exclusive rights for BioConsortia's nitrogen-fixing microbial products for some major row...
New local grocery chain launching three Nashville locations in 2022

A Murfreesboro native plans to open three locally-driven grocery stores in the Nashville area by the end of 2022. Jim Douglas, owner of Sticky Tomato — a gummy-centric cannabis company founded in 2016, had built contacts with the Department of Agriculture and local producers throughout his career and decided to start his own grocery store chain after seeing the impact pandemic-induced supply chain issues had on produce availability in big-name grocery stores.
Cincinnati home sales hot streak fuels record-breaking January

Another month, another record high for home sales volume in Greater Cincinnati. In Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky, home sales volume for January topped $530 million, an increase of 8.2% compared to the same month last year. Home sales volume continues to increase, even though the number of homes sold in January was down in Southwest Ohio and flat in Northern Kentucky.
Lake County car dealership to expand, creating new jobs and construction opportunities

A Lake County car dealership wants to grow its existing location — a move that will create new jobs and construction work opportunities. Hyundai of Central Florida LLC plans to build a new 12,320-square-foot service building with 22 bays and an 18,476-square-foot dealership building on 3 acres next to the existing dealership at 17325 E. Highway 50 in Clermont.
Pentair buys Manitowoc Ice, ice machine maker, for $1.6 billion

Pentair said Thursday that it has an agreement to buy Manitowoc Ice, a Wisconsin manufacturer of commercial ice makers for food service and industrial uses. In a statement, Pentair (NYSE: PNR) said that it would spend $1.6 billion for Manitowoc Ice. Including $220 million in expected tax benefits, the net transaction value would be $1.38 billion.
New Amazon Fresh store to feature cashierless technology

Amazon.com Inc. said its new grocery store in Naperville, Illinois, will be the first in the area to feature its cashierless technology. The Seattle retailing behemoth (Nasdaq: AMZN) said the 35,000-square-foot Amazon Fresh store that recently opened at 1351 East Ogden Ave. includes Just Walk Out technology, which allows shoppers to fill their carts with food and leave without checking out.
A Louisville moving company files for bankruptcy

A nearly two-decade-old Louisville business has filed for bankruptcy. Margaret's Movers Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Western District of Kentucky, Louisville Division, on Feb. 15. Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations to keep the business alive and pay back its debts over time.
Oklahoma bank with $12.5B in assets goes from client to investor in OP fintech

Overland Park-based startup Finotta has a powerful advantage: One of its big customers also is an investor. First United Bank & Trust, a $12.5 billion privately held bank headquartered in Durant, Oklahoma, started as a customer. Then it became the sole investor in a $3 million seed round last fall for Finotta, which developed technology to revamp a financial institution's mobile app with personalized customer experiences. The startup's software uses algorithms to analyze a customer’s financial lifestyle, such as where money is spent, and predict what that customer will need moving forward. The app then can promote financial services that fit those needs.
