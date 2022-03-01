ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA Considered Terminating Liberty After Airplane Scandal

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The team was eventually fined $500,000, the most in league history.

The WNBA considered terminating one of its teams , the Liberty, for violating the league’s collective bargaining agreement, per a Sports Illustrated report by Howard Megdal . The crime? The Liberty's owners charted flights for its players.

Liberty owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai paid for charter flights both during a Labor Day weekend to Napa and the second half of the 2021 season. The WNBA’s current collective bargaining agreement doesn't allow for such travel accommodations as it is deemed an unfair competitive advantage.

When the league learned of the violations, Jamin Dershowitz, the WNBA’s general counsel, considered possible punishments. This included stripping the team of “every draft pick you have ever seen” to suspending ownership and even “grounds for termination of the franchise,” according to a Sept. 21, 2021, communication between the league and the Liberty reviewed by SI.

The organization was fined $500,000, the most in WNBA history. It was originally a $1 million fine but was reduced after an appeal.

Comments / 87

Truth Bomb Deal With It
1d ago

Fact: More people read this article than those who attended any WNBA game this past season. This league has yet to see a profit in 20+ seasons, it’s time to let this failure of a business venture die.

Doug Lorow
2d ago

“Tough bananas,” if the team wanted to fly first class they should be allowed to, especially with airport headaches these days! What kind of a rule is that to begin with? It’s their money (cost).

Jae187
2d ago

in all seriousness, just terminate the whole WNBA. Nobody watches them and all they lead to is discussions about pay discrepancy since they don't understand what generating revenue means.

