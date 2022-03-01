ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics odds, picks and prediction

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEVzZ_0eSV6s6700

The Boston Celtics (36-27) look to snap their two-game losing skid when they host the Atlanta Hawks (29-31) Tuesday. Tip-off in this Eastern Conference matchup will be at 7:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden. Below, we look at the Hawks vs. Celtics odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Hawks have split their first two games since the All-Star break, beating the Toronto Raptors 127-100 Saturday after losing 112-108 to the Chicago Bulls two days prior. They’re just 5-5 over their last 10 games and have failed to get above .500 on the year.

Atlanta is putting up plenty of points, ranking eighth in the NBA in scoring (112.4 points per game) and are first in 3-point percentage (37.7%), but it’s tied for 26th in defensive efficiency and allow the sixth-highest 3-point percentage to opponents (36.0%).

Boston has won eight of its last 10 games and is now nine games above .500. That’s largely thanks to the team’s overall defense, which allows the lowest field goal percentage (43.0%) in the NBA and the fourth-fewest points per game (103.9).

The Celtics are still struggling from 3-point range, shooting 34.4% from deep, but they’ve been scoring at a higher clip in their last 10 games, topping their season average of 109.2 points six times in that span.

Hawks at Celtics odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:25 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Hawks +230 (bet $100 to win $230) | Celtics -300 (bet $300 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Hawks +6.5 (-107) | Celtics -6.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 226.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Hawks at Celtics key injuries

Hawks

  • PF John Collins (heel) doubtful
  • SG Lou Williams (hip) out

Celtics

  • None

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Hawks at Celtics odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Celtics 117, Hawks 113

The Celtics were never above .500 from Dec. 8 to Jan. 17, struggling to find a groove on offense during that stretch. However, they’ve gone 13-5 since then and now sit sixth in the East.

I like the way they’re playing right now, but it’s hard to get behind them at -300 when they’ve had so many slip-ups against lesser opponents this season – including losses to the Indiana Pacers as 9.5-point favorites and Detroit Pistons as 12-point favorites in their last four games.

PASS on the money line here.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Both the Celtics and Hawks are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games, so there hasn’t been a real strong trend to follow. However, the Hawks are 5-2 ATS against the Celtics in their last seven meetings.

I like the HAWKS +6.5 (-107) to cover the spread, getting a fair amount of points against a team that has a tendency to go cold from the field too often.

The total has gone Over four times and pushed once in the Celtics’ last five games. Boston is shooting the ball well right now despite some struggles against the Pacers last time out, and the Hawks can light up the scoreboard with their league-leading 3-point percentage.

Bet the OVER 226.5 (-110).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @camdasilva on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Dennis Rodman For His Behavior During NBA Top 75 Ceremony: "I’m Going To Be Silly And Do My Stuff. But When It Comes Time To Be Professional, I Will Always Be Professional.”

Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Savagely Responds To Colin Cowherd's Criticism Of His Style Of Play: "What's His Last Name?"

Ja Morant is the talk of the town in the NBA at the moment. The Grizzlies star is absolutely on fire, he's playing well enough to be compared to the best players in the league and has legends like Shaquille O'Neal professing their belief in how good he is at what he does. However, with all the praise that any athlete gets, there are also bound to be those that criticize.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Atlanta Hawks#The Toronto Raptors#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Ats
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
NBA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

The Brooklyn Nets Have A 1-5 Record Since Kyrie Irving Asked Everyone To "Watch How The Squad Comes Together" After The All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of an odd place this season. The team has been struggling mightily since the turn of the year and despite having Kevin Durant back in their last couple of games, have failed to get a win for themselves against the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. They have fallen below .500 and find themselves in the 9th seed spot in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons' Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham: 'He is Rookie of the Year'

Dwane Casey on Monday called guard Cade Cunningham the NBA Rookie of the Year, and the No. 1 pick agreed was inclined to agree with his head coach. Cunningham continued perhaps his best stretch of the season, recording 28 points, 10 assists and six rebounds to lead the Detroit Pistons to an overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks. He scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period combined.
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: Phil Jackson Has Been In ‘Frequent Contact’ With Jeanie Buss On Team Matters

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to struggle on the court, the organization continues to look for answers off it in order to get their season back on track. The Lakers came into this season with championship hopes after acquiring Russell Westbrook to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. To this point though, they have looked anything but that as they sit in ninth place in the Western Conference at 28-35.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Is Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka a legitimate NBA Coach of the Year candidate?

After Ime Udoka’s brilliant second-half performance adjusting against the Brooklyn Nets with surprise blitzing of star forward Kevin Durant in the Boston Celtics’ impressive 126 – 120 win against the Nets at TD Garden Sunday afternoon, rumbles of whether the rookie head coach might legitimately be an NBA 2022 Coach of the Year candidate have begun to percolate up.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Listen to the bonkers radio call of David Jean-Baptiste’s stunning OT 3 that sent Chattanooga to the NCAA tournament

On Monday, basketball fans got their first taste of March Madness as Chattanooga stunned Furman in overtime of the SoCon Championship on David Jean-Baptiste’s game-winning three-pointer. After the Paladins took a 63-61 lead with 4.3 seconds left in overtime, Jean-Baptiste drove down the court and tossed a beautiful Hail Mary 40-footer to give the Mocs the walk-off 64-63 buzzer beater win.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

84K+
Followers
130K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy