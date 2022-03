We're about a week away from bombing down to Las Vegas for a few days getaway from snowy Northern Minnesota. In my opinion, going to Vegas in early March isn't exactly prime weather down there. It will probably be in the 70s for the highs which means colder at night, especially if the wind is kicking. My wife and I would prefer the closer to 90s type weather, but even what the temps are going to be, is a break from here. I will still be able to wear a t-shirt on the strip while enjoying a Lovo Cigar and some kind of decent bourbon.

