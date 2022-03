We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Qualcomm just took the stage at the MWC 2022 expo to announce the next generation of its award-winning 5G modem technology, the Snapdragon X70. Built on the 4nm fabrication method, the Snapdragon X70 will be in the Galaxy S23 and other 2023 flagships, yet it will be sampling to customers in the second half of the year, and phones with the next-gen 5G connectivity will be on the market by year's end.

