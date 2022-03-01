ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Venezuela assigns oil to ONGC, Maurel & Prom as they seek U.S. approval -sources

By Nidhi Verma
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHnkF_0eSV5Wlc00

NEW DELHI/HOUSTON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA has agreed to allocate cargoes to producers ONGC from India and Maurel & Prom from France to settle debts, but the deals await U.S. authorizations, two people close to the discussions said.

PDVSA in recent months assigned a 2 million-barrel cargo of heavy crude to ONGC and 1 million barrels to Maurel & Prom, the two firms that have progressed the most in negotiations with the state company to pay debts and late dividends, the people said.

Even though both firms agreed to the commercial terms of the deals, they have not received the oil at Venezuelan ports, the people added. Any cargo movement would need permits from the United States, which since 2019 has put restrictions on Venezuela’s oil sales under its sanction program.

PDVSA and ONGC did not reply to requests for comment. Maurel & Prom and the U.S. Treasury declined to comment.

A State Department spokesperson said the United States “does not preview sanctions,” when asked about the proposals and whether they would run counter to U.S. sanctions on Venezuela.

The requests by ONGC and Maurel & Prom for taking the oil cargoes are under consideration, a person in Washington familiar with the authorization said, but no decision has been made and there is no timetable for doing so.

The United States wants to be even-handed in how it responds to all of the requests, that person said.

PDVSA’s partners have accumulated billions of dollars in debts since 2020, when then-U.S. President Donald Trump reinforced existing sanctions by barring swaps of Venezuelan oil for fuel, which had been used to recoup payments.

The two oil firms and others with Venezuelan joint-venture operations hope to convince the Biden administration that cargoes going 100% to debt settlements would not provide cash to PDVSA or Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

But making logistic arrangements for moving the oil is typically not easy. “Some companies have so far been unable to find offtakers for the crude,” one of the people familiar with the matter said.

Washington has sought to cut Venezuelan oil sales since 2019 to oust Maduro, whose 2018 re-election it calls illegitimate. The socialist leader has remained in power with the support of PDVSA, the Venezuelan military, Russia, China, Cuba and Iran.

Chevron Corp separately has asked to be allowed to accept and trade oil cargoes for debts owed its joint ventures. That request is pending before the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) with no timetable for further review.

In late 2021, Italy’s ENI also submitted an authorization request to the United States and earlier Spain’s Repsol sought approval, but no answers were received, two people familiar with the matter said.

Eni and Repsol declined to comment on the matter.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Saudi crown prince plays the oil card in quest for U.S. recognition

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince says he simply doesn't care whether Joe Biden misunderstands him. The prince is instead looking to his oil power to deliver his goals, according to sources familiar with Riyadh's thinking: recognition from the American president that he's the real ruler of the kingdom and a stronger hand in the costly Yemen war.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Russian oil giant calls for ceasefire in Ukraine: Report

As Western sanctions ravage Russia's energy market, one of the nation's largest nonstate companies, oil behemoth Lukoil, is reportedly calling for a ceasefire. The board expressed its "deepest sympathy" to those afflicted by the conflict in Ukraine and called for diplomacy in a high-profile break from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Agence France-Presse reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia to retaliate for U.S. expulsion of 12 diplomats at U.N.

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it would retaliate over the U.S. expulsion of 12 of its diplomats at the United Nations for alleged spying. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the U.S. action "will not remain without a proper reaction and an answer - not necessarily symmetrical."
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#U S Sanctions#Iran#Russia#Ongc#Maurel Prom#Pdvsa#Venezuelan#The U S Treasury#State Department
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
Markets Insider

International banking lobby has warned that it is 'extremely likely' Russia will default if the war in Ukraine escalates

The Institute of International Finance's chief economist said a Russia default is "likely" if the Ukraine crisis does not deescalate. About half of Russia's foreign reserves are held in nations that have frozen Russian assets, according to the global banking lobby. Western nations have imposed steep economic sanctions on Russia...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
MarketWatch

Why Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may be the preamble to a second Cold War, leading to more volatility and supply shocks

To say this has been an eventful week has been an understatement. Through Friday morning, the 16% weekly surge in the S&P GSCI index XX:SPGSCI tracking commodities is the highest in at least 50 years. The cause, of course, is the invasion of Ukraine by commodities supplier Russia, and the package of Western sanctions triggered in response.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

348K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy