While the Jeep Grand Cherokee has a number of exciting updates, its smaller sibling, the 2022 Jeep Cherokee is equally as exciting. The Cherokee has seen a number of iterations since its introduction in 1974. And for 2022, the praise this crossover receives is likely to continue. Whether it be the Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk or the upcoming Jeep Cherokee X, this is a vehicle that was built to impress.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO