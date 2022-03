After doubts that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra would actually appear – some claimed it may be replaced by the Mix 5 Pro – it seems likely that it’ll launch this summer. We’ve previously reported on the phone’s leaked specs, and now new info courtesy of Xiaomiui (via Notebookcheck) tells us that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra has apparently been spotted in Xiaomi's internal database and that the launch date will be in the third quarter of this year, so July, August or September.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO