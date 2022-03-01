ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LG 2022 OLED TV: Availability and prices announced for European markets

By Alex Alderson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLG has announced the prices of its new OLED TVs, ranging from the budget OLED A2 to the OLED Z2 series. Announced in January at CES 2022, the OLED TVs will begin shipping between March and June, depending on the model. While many LG...

