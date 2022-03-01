Medtech Color names 10 finalists in 2022 Pitch Competition

The World's Largest and Most Trusted Software Marketplace Also Recognizes Foxit as a Top Global Seller. FREMONT, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, announced Foxit PDF Editor has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards, placing 4th on the Top Office Products list and was also included on the Top Global Sellers list. Foxit PDF Editor was selected based on the solution's focus on innovation, affordability and security. G2, operating a marketplace used by 60 million software buyers, is the online destination for businesses to reach their potential through software technology.

