Medtech Color names 10 finalists in 2022 Pitch Competition

By Danielle Kirsh
massdevice.com
 2 days ago

Medtech Color recently announced the top 10 finalists for its 2022 Pitch Competition. The...

www.massdevice.com

pymnts

Nayya Grabs $55M For Healthcare Personalization Engine

Digital health startup Nayya Health, which offers a recommendation engine to help people choose benefits and a digital robotic process assistant (RPA), has closed a $55 million Series C equity round, according to a press release Tuesday (March 1). Venture capital firm ICONIQ Growth led Nayya Health’s funding round, with...
HEALTH
ZDNet

How ServiceTitan plans to become an 'OS for the trades'

Managing a home construction or remodel project with a general contractor (and myriad sub-contractors) has always been challenging. Spreadsheets, paper notes, texts, and phone messages are the disparate dots that need to be connected for any good communication to happen. But coordinating all of them can be naggingly frustrating. Now...
COMPUTERS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Foxit PDF Editor Honored in G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for Top Office Product

The World's Largest and Most Trusted Software Marketplace Also Recognizes Foxit as a Top Global Seller. FREMONT, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, announced Foxit PDF Editor has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards, placing 4th on the Top Office Products list and was also included on the Top Global Sellers list. Foxit PDF Editor was selected based on the solution's focus on innovation, affordability and security. G2, operating a marketplace used by 60 million software buyers, is the online destination for businesses to reach their potential through software technology.
SOFTWARE
technologynetworks.com

SPT Labtech Paves the Way for a New Era of Genomics Liquid Handling

SPT Labtech, a global leader in the design and development of automated instrumentation and consumables for life science applications, has announced the launch of firefly®, an innovative liquid handling platform for next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation. Paving the way for a new era of genomics laboratory automation, firefly transforms...
ENGINEERING
#Design#Medtech Color
thefastmode.com

Subscriber Management for Multi-generational Networks: Summa Networks at MWC 2022

In conjunction with MWC 2022, The Fast Mode spoke to Javier Martin, CEO of Summa Networks on the their plans and showcases for this year's MWC. Javier discusses the company's multi-generational strategy for subscriber management and shares some of his advice for MNOs and MNVOs looking to deliver more contextual and customized plans. He covers some of the must-have functionalities for advanced HSS/HLR solutions, including cloud-native deployment capabilities. Javier also discusses the low adoption rates of VoLTE and VoWIFi and shares his prediction for growth in those markets.
BUSINESS
technologynetworks.com

Autoscribe Informatics Drives Continuing Professional Development for Laboratory Managers Embracing LIMS

As part of its continuing commitment to laboratory informatics education for laboratory personnel worldwide, Autoscribe Informatics has made available a recent webinar entitled “Justifying the Purchase of a LIMS.” Ideal for laboratory professionals purchasing or upgrading a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) it is especially useful for those about to embark for the first time on the journey of selecting a LIMS for their laboratory.
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Bruce Leak (Playground) + Jonathan Hurst (Agility)

In 2015, Agility Robotics spun out of Oregon State University’s College of Engineering with plans to capitalize on its revolutionary bipedal walking technology. Investment firm Playground Global got in on the ground floor, as the robotics firm began the process of commercializing its robot Digit for tasks including warehouse fulfillment and last-mile delivery. Agility cofounder and CTO Jonathan Hurst and Playground Founding Partner Bruce Leak join us to discuss the journey.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Understanding the role of university-based accelerators in start-up ecosystems

A new study in the International Journal of Entrepreneurship and Small Business looks at how university-based accelerators contribute to the development and growth of start-up companies and to the viability of a start-up ecosystem. The research adds to the burgeoning literature of the last decade or so that has investigated the growing phenomenon of start-ups from numerous perspectives.
COLLEGES

