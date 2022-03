Everyone knows we don’t always get what we want. The blue and gold experienced this harsh reality in their past four matches. After an electrifying start in the MLB4 Tournament, the Bears were looking to continue their momentum against UIC and Sacramento State. Unfortunately for Cal, it split its next four games — dropping its series against UIC 1-2, and winning over No. 23 Sacramento State.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO