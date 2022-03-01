ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears taking it a day at a time with Tarik Cohen

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Bears running back Tarik Cohen has not been in the lineup since Week Three of the 2020 season and General Manager Ryan Poles had little to say about his condition at a Tuesday press...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Lynch explains risk, reward of 49ers bringing back Mostert

INDIANAPOLIS -- There’s no doubt that Raheem Mostert would be a key contributor to the 49ers' offense if he re-signed for the 2022 season. However, John Lynch also sees risk. The 49ers' general manager spoke to reporters Wednesday while at the NFL Scouting Combine, and shared that he would...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Acl#Poles#Shaw Local News
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Season

Until the Packers officially receive a decision from Aaron Rodgers, the NFL world will discuss the MVP’s future in the league. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates predicted who’ll be the starting quarterback for each team next season. Though it might not be a flashy pick, Yates believes Rodgers will remain on the Packers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Kerr sends clear message to Poole amid Warriors' skid

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jordan Poole was a big reason the Warriors opened this season like a house on fire. The third-year guard averaged 16.7 points per game through the first two-plus months of the season, slotting in as the starting shooting guard while Klay Thompson finished his Achilles rehab. Poole was...
NBA
NJ.com

NFL analysts suggest 2 teams which could trade for Giants’ Saquon Barkley

In fact, that’s exactly what New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen said this week at the NFL Combine, when it comes to possibly trading running back Saquon Barkley. So Wednesday on “Get Up,” ESPN NFL analysts Mike Tannenbaum (former New York Jets general manager) and Marcus Spears (ex-Dallas Cowboys defensive end) identified a pair of possible trade partners for the Giants.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
NBC Sports

Could Rob Gronkowski finish career with Patriots' division rival?

We're not talking about a reunion with the New England Patriots. We're talking about Gronkowski's hometown Buffalo Bills, who are interested in signing the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end when he becomes a free agent later this month, The Athletic's Tim Graham reports. "There is hope at One Bills...
NFL
NJ.com

Giants takeaways from NFL Combine: Kadarius Toney with Brian Daboll, trading draft picks, Mitchell Trubisky interest, more

INDIANAPOLIS — Both general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll admitted that the Giants are behind the eight ball when it comes to preparations for the offseason. That’s what happens when an organization completely revamps its coaching staff and front office. But Schoen is putting in overtime at the NFL Combine to get the Giants back on track, and on schedule.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

Giants’ asking price for Saquon Barkley ‘significant’, per report

The New York Giants have begun their exile of players as new management attempts to get below the salary cap, having started the off-season with -$12 million. Both Kyle Rudolph and Devontae Booker were released on Wednesday, saving the team approximately $7 million, bringing them closer to their goal but still far off from the $40 million Joe Schoen needs to operate smoothly.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears offensive line’s halfhearted protection of QB Justin Fields ‘bothers’ GM Ryan Poles

INDIANAPOLIS — As a connoisseur of fine offensive line play, new Bears general manager Ryan Pace’s nerves roiled as he endured extensive study of last season. First off, God bless anyone who sat through even a single viewing of the 2021 Bears, let alone Poles’ excruciating task of clicking rewind over and over to make an assessment of how much work lies ahead in the rebuild.
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Deep group of receivers taking center stage at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — David Bell and Treylon Burks were the first receivers to speak Wednesday at the NFL's annual scouting combine. Drake London, Jahan Dotson and John Metchie followed them, and by the time Day 2 wrapped up, former college teammates Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams also had taken the stage. Each wanted to accentuate why he should be the top pass catcher selected in this year's draft.
NFL
PWMania

The Latest News On Asuka’s WWE Status

There are conflicting reports on Asuka’s WWE status and return. As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Asuka is ready to return from shoulder surgery, and that she’s just waiting for WWE to have creative plans in place for her return, which was the word just earlier today. It was also reported at one point how WWE hoped she would return to the ring before the end of February, but that obviously did not happen.
WWE
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy