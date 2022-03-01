NM Ag Dept. sets public hearing to address rulemaking procedures

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) will hold a video, phone and in-person hearing Wednesday, April 13 at 1:30 p.m. to receive public input on proposed amendments to the 21.1.1 New Mexico Administrative Code (NMAC), NMDA Rulemaking Procedures.

The proposed rule makes amendments to clarify a rulemaking procedure, which will enable NMDA to secure the views and statements of all interested persons concerning rules and regulations at the department in a transparent, organized and fair manner.

The in-person hearing will be held at the NMDA building on the New Mexico State University (NMSU) campus in Las Cruces, located at 3190 S. Espina, at the corner of Espina and Gregg. The parking lot closest to the NMDA building is lot number 72 on Espina between Stewart and Gregg streets. Please visit the NMSU website for a parking map and to obtain a free, one-day visitor parking pass.

Please note that individuals entering NMDA buildings must adhere to the current state of New Mexico public health order. Please visit the New Mexico Department of Health website to read the most recent public health order prior to attending the April 13 hearing in person.

Individuals with a disability who need a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to participate in the hearing should contact NMDA at 575-646-3702 at least one week prior to the hearing or as soon as possible.

To join the hearing via video, go to: https://nmsu.zoom.us/j/93580466962.

Meeting ID: 935 8046 6962

Passcode: 538839

To join the hearing via phone, dial 1-669-900-6833 or 1-253-215-8782.

Meeting ID: 935 8046 6962

Passcode: 538839

Oral comments will be accepted at the hearing from members of the public and any interested parties. Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. Comments may be submitted via email to comments@nmda.nmsu.edu or may be filed by sending original copies to: New Mexico Department of Agriculture, Office of Director, MSC 3189, PO Box 30005, 3190 S. Espina, Las Cruces, NM 88003-8005

Only signed statements, proposals or comments will be accepted. Scanned or electronic signatures conforming to federal and state court requirements will be accepted with the understanding that if there is any dispute regarding a signature, NMDA reserves the right to require that original signatures be provided to verify the electronic or facsimile signature. The director will consider all oral comments and will review all timely-submitted written comments and responses.

The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and proposed rule amendments documents are available for download from the NMDA website.

Copies of the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and proposed rule amendments are also available at:

• NMDA main building (3190 S. Espina, Las Cruces).

• NMDA Albuquerque District Office (2604 Aztec Rd. NE, Albuquerque).

• NMDA Peanut Grading Station (721 East Lime St., Portales).

Legal authority authorizing the rule amendments is granted to the board of regents of New Mexico State University under Chapter 76, Article 1, Section 2, NMSA 1978 Compilation.