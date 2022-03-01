ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Man guilty in sex trafficking sting gets 14 years in prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man indicted in an undercover sex trafficking sting during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Christopher Truax was found guilty last November of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, a federal charge that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

According to prosecutors, Truax set up a time and place to meet a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl after the two texted and chatted online. An undercover agent was posing as the girl.

When Truax went to the predetermined location to meet the girl, he was instead met by law enforcement agents and arrested.

Truax has also been ordered to be under supervised release for the remainder of his life, KELO-TV reported.

He was one of eight men arrested as a result of the undercover sex trafficking operation in August 2020.

