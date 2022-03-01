ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘C-CRETS’ podcast hosts want to help the next generation of leaders succeed

By Malik Brown
 6 days ago
Photo courtesy of Jen Marvin

Keith Powell and Ricky Robinson are the hosts of the podcast “C-CRETS,” where they share their experiences in corporate America and offer advice on avoiding traps and thriving. They told rolling out why their podcast is a tool that the Black community should tap into.

Who are Ricky and Keith outside of your bios?

Ricky Robinson: We are strong proponents of equity, inclusion and social justice. We spend most of our free time going hard on our mission to make the largest impact by educating and uplifting our communities at every level from early age children to adults. Our goal is to change the paradigm by creating generational wealth for our village. Now when we aren’t on that mission, you can find us playing hard with our cups full and bellies full because we love to eat, listen to music and clown each other like we have known each other all of our lives.

Why did you decide to create the “C-CRETS” platform?

Keith Powell: We were tired of seeing very talented people overlooked, disrespected and underpaid. And we wanted to make sure that the next generation of leaders did not have to fall into the same traps that we did as we climbed the corporate ladder. The platform is a way for us to reach as many people as efficiently as possible so we can dismantle the systems that are holding women and people of color back.

