Actor Daniel Kaluuya talks about ‘Dark Skin Society’ in Hollywood

By Terry Shropshire
rolling out
rolling out
 6 days ago
Actor Daniel Kaluuya (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Daniel Kaluuya, who riveted audiences in three of the biggest blockbuster movies in recent years, is adamant about exponentially increasing the representation of dark-skinned Blacks behind the camera.

Despite the fact that the mahogany-hued Kaluuya has personally soared into orbit via the hit films Get Out, Black Panther and Judas and the Black Messiah, he is still disappointed about how few African Americans and persons of color populate the average Hollywood studio.

The Academy Award and Golden Globe winner spoke to Baller Alert during the NAACP Image Awards weekend about how Black and Brown entertainers can procure more screen time.

“We have to stop asking and get organized,” Kaluuya, 33, said adamantly. “If we want to see more of us on-camera, we also need to be off-camera. We need to be in those positions of power off-camera to help each other.”

During the chat, Kaluuya mentioned that he and Damson Idris, the marquee star of the hit series “Snowfall,” are recruiting Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx to join their “Dark Skin Society.”

While the club was created for fun, there is an underlying serious narrative woven into its origins: that darker Black men can and should be considered matinee idols as well, something that has been considered the exclusive domain of White males.

Snow Fall
4d ago

If you don't think there's a problem with RACISM in America then look at these comments but let the White Community tell it "WE/ Afro-Americans "are the RACIST 🙄🙄🙄But I don't fault anyone on this page or any White person that hatred has been past down throughout the GENERATIONS and it's in your DNA🙄

Guest
5d ago

Really? You are from Africa, and talking like this in America. You are an Actor here in America, You have some nerve saying this.Times have truly changed. Ugh

Busta Nutter
4d ago

There are few roles for black people because they are not box office draw, and no one in Europe wants to see black themed movies from the USA. Black people have made themselves unlikable world wide, because of their overt racism, and hatred of anyone that is not black.

