New Jersey’s Marissa Paternoster has built a strong reputation over the past decade and a half as the singer, songwriter, and shredder at the front of revered hard rock trio Screaming Females. So what does it mean when new music comes out under her own name? As we heard on Peace Meter, her solo album released in December on Don Giovanni Records, Paternoster still sings and still shreds, but perhaps in a more dynamic setting — one that encompasses beautifully evocative ambient atmospheres and lively dance beats at the same time.

