Wildlife

A new molecular family tree of grasses

By Sam Sholtis
The Daily Collegian
 3 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The evolutionary relationships among grasses — including important crop plants like wheat, rice, corn, and sugarcane — have been clarified in a new molecular study of the grass family tree. Having a clear picture of the relationships among the grasses can help understanding of how important crop...

