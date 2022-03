While one of the most anticipated seasons in Mariners history is on hold until the MLB lockout ends, we’re not letting that get in our way of breaking down why 2022 should be a big year for baseball in Seattle. Keep your eye on 710Sports.com as we continue our series of articles looking at important topics for the Mariners. In the coming days, we will be focusing on the lineup.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO