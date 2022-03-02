Townships hold elections on March 8
Voters in Rice County’s 14 townships will have the opportunity to select representatives at the upcoming township elections Tuesday, March 8.
Running for office are:
Bridgewater
Supervisor Seat B: Andrew Ebling
Vote from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 500 Railway St.
Cannon City
Clerk: Marilyn Caron
Supervisor: Laura Grabinger
Supervisor: Eric Schweisthal
Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4490 Crystal Lake Trail.
Erin
Clerk: Sharon Kaisershot
Supervisor: David Ceplecha
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 12378 Independence Ave.
Forest
Clerk: Ashley Anderson
Supervisor: Ronald Gernandt
Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 3625 Millersburg Blvd.
Morristown
Clerk: Dawn Nuetzman
Supervisor: Dennis Schmidtke
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 402 Division St. S.
Northfield
Clerk: Diane Lyman
Supervisor: Brian Peterson
Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 10901 Jacobs Ave.
Richland
Clerk: Bob Sommers
Supervisor: Jim Donkers
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9985 240th St. E.
Shieldsville
Clerk: Susan Ceplecha-Novak
Supervisor: Dale Kuchinka
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 7250 154th St.
Walcott
Clerk: Benet Freund
Supervisor: Donald Novak
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4020 240th St E.
Warsaw
Clerk: Michele Voegele
Supervisor: Ryan Witte
Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 22955 Dalton Ave.
Webster (Precincts 1 and 2)
Supervisor: Lawrence McFadden
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4175 Delano Ave.
Wells
Clerk: James Zahn
Supervisor: Richard Cap
Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 18400 Roberds Lake Blvd.
Wheatland
Clerk: James Duban
Supervisor: Brian Pieper
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9641 50th St. W.
Wheeling
Clerk: Rebecca Vergin
Supervisor: Duane Bailey
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 8492 Nerstrand Blvd. N.
