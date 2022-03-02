ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

Townships hold elections on March 8

By Philip Weyhe
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 4 days ago

Voters in Rice County’s 14 townships will have the opportunity to select representatives at the upcoming township elections Tuesday, March 8.

Running for office are:

Bridgewater

Supervisor Seat B: Andrew Ebling

Vote from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 500 Railway St.

Cannon City

Clerk: Marilyn Caron

Supervisor: Laura Grabinger

Supervisor: Eric Schweisthal

Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4490 Crystal Lake Trail.

Erin

Clerk: Sharon Kaisershot

Supervisor: David Ceplecha

Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 12378 Independence Ave.

Forest

Clerk: Ashley Anderson

Supervisor: Ronald Gernandt

Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 3625 Millersburg Blvd.

Morristown

Clerk: Dawn Nuetzman

Supervisor: Dennis Schmidtke

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 402 Division St. S.

Northfield

Clerk: Diane Lyman

Supervisor: Brian Peterson

Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 10901 Jacobs Ave.

Richland

Clerk: Bob Sommers

Supervisor: Jim Donkers

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9985 240th St. E.

Shieldsville

Clerk: Susan Ceplecha-Novak

Supervisor: Dale Kuchinka

Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 7250 154th St.

Walcott

Clerk: Benet Freund

Supervisor: Donald Novak

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4020 240th St E.

Warsaw

Clerk: Michele Voegele

Supervisor: Ryan Witte

Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 22955 Dalton Ave.

Webster (Precincts 1 and 2)

Supervisor: Lawrence McFadden

Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4175 Delano Ave.

Wells

Clerk: James Zahn

Supervisor: Richard Cap

Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 18400 Roberds Lake Blvd.

Wheatland

Clerk: James Duban

Supervisor: Brian Pieper

Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9641 50th St. W.

Wheeling

Clerk: Rebecca Vergin

Supervisor: Duane Bailey

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 8492 Nerstrand Blvd. N.

Comments / 0

Related
Faribault Daily News

City to restrict water access outside of city limits

The city of Faribault’s water and sewer capacities are not growing. But the population and the utility needs of the community are growing. With this dilemma, a decision had to be made. Faribault city staff and council members are trying to ensure the city’s growth is not restricted by the need for increased access to water and sewer. Last April, while discussing changes to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the City...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Accountant running for House seat

Gary Bruggenthies is among those concerned with the country’s financial state. With a background in accounting and the drive to make a difference, Bruggenthies says he is ready to serve in state office. The Wheatland Township resident is running as a Republican for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 58A seat. “I’ve got time, energy and experience,” Bruggenthies said. “I’ve got a lot of gas left in my tank, and...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Faribault Daily News

City Council OKs workforce housing development

Despite concerns over some unresolved issues, Faribault city councilors paved the way Tuesday for a workforce housing project in the 1900 block of 4th Street NW. Rick Amundson, representing Sun Companies Property Management, proposed the two-phased, multifamily housing project on land originally intended for expansion of C&S Vending at 1919 Second St. NW. Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen explained the company no longer needs the land for that...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Local legislators consider support options for Greater Minnesota housing

With a severe housing shortage threatening to limit robust trends of economic growth across the region, the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities and League of Minnesota Cities have thrown their weight behind a new bill, which includes significant investment and reforms. Dubbed the “Comprehensive Housing Spectrum Act” by its advocates, HF 2880 passed the Minnesota House of Representatives’s Housing Finance and Policy Committee last week by a 6-4 party line vote. Next, it will be heard in the House Taxes Committee. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Morristown, MN
Rice County, MN
Government
County
Rice County, MN
Faribault Daily News

EDA makes tweak to downtown exterior rehab program

Faribault is known for its historic downtown. But many of the buildings downtown are in need of repair and modernization to stay up to code. And it is not cheap to replace things like windows, siding and roofs. The city of Faribault has a program through the Economic Development Authority that helps to revitalize the downtown area by incentivizing property owners to put time and money into restoring their buildings. ...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

C&S vending seeks new workforce housing

A workforce multifamily housing development is proposed in Faribault. At a recent Planning Commission meeting Rick Amundson of RSA Properties requested a zoning change and other approvals to allow a redevelopment in the 1900 block of Fourth St. NW. plat. The Planning Commission endorsed the request The proposal will be presented to the City Council on Feb. 22. The block is currently split into several lots and zoned for a...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Lifelong city caretaker retiring after 41 years

For 41 years, Doug Knutson made sure Faribault City Hall was as safe and clean as possible. The longtime city maintenance engineer is retiring on Tuesday. “He handles a lot of the custodial work at City Hall,” said Paul Peneasky, director of Parks and Recreation and Knutson’s supervisor. “That includes light duty maintenance, and minor electrical and plumbing as long as it wouldn’t require a permit or special license.” ...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

School District preparing to put levy request on fall ballot

Faribault Public Schools likely will ask voters to approve a levy this fall, but questions about the amount and purpose remain up in the air. Consultants from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors during a Tuesday School Board work session shared information about operating and capital project options. Voters have approved two 10-year operating levies. One levy expires after the 2023-2024 school year and the other after 2029-2030. Both levies include adjustments...
FARIBAULT, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duane Bailey
Faribault Daily News

Rice County GOP elects new chair

Jim Flaherty is a father, step-father, avid fisherman, gun enthusiast and now the Chair of the Rice GOP. Flaherty has been interested in politics for most of his life, but only recently got involved. “Our previous chair honorably resigned in December to move on with his overall career goals in business and ministry, and Jim was duly elected at the January BPOU meeting a few weeks ago,” said Janalee Cooper,...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
252
Followers
260
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy