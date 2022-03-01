ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Shutdown defense carries Lady Cardinals

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
JACKSON – Thank God for defense and free throws.

Despite struggling mightily from the floor, Belmont had no trouble dispatching West Lincoln on Tuesday morning, taking a 39-18 win in the MHSAA Class 2A girls semifinals at Mississippi Coliseum.

Belmont (27-5), last year’s 3A champ, will face Lake in the championship game at 1 p.m. on Friday.

West Lincoln (20-9) made just 2 of 24 field goal attempts, or 8.3%. The Lady Bears didn’t make their first shot until the 5:13 mark of the second quarter, making it a 22-4 game.

It was 26-9 at halftime. West Lincoln’s other field goal came with 3:44 left in the third quarter.

“When you come down in these games like this, with what’s on the line, probably your weakest thing is offense,” Belmont coach Chris Higginbottom said. “So you’ve got to make sure you do other things really well, and that is rebounding, playing really good defense to give yourself a chance, and also making free throws.”

The Lady Cardinals shot 9 of 40 (22.5%) from the floor but were 18 of 26 (69.2%) at the free-throw line, including 14 of 14 in the first half. They also dominated the boards, out-rebounding West Lincoln 38-20.

Rayleigh Guin led Belmont with 14 points, while Mary-Grace Storment had 10. Kat Reno had a game-high 12 rebounds.

Kara Beth Addison led West Lincoln with seven points. She had one of her team’s two field goals.

It wasn’t just that the Lady Bears were missing shots; they weren’t getting a lot of good looks.

“We executed what we’ve gone over in practice, and I told them we’re going to contest everything,” Higginbottom said. “Make it hard. We made them work the whole length of the floor, and when they got it down there, we were on them.”

Belmont ran out to a 14-2 lead after one quarter, as Storment and Guin each knocked down a 3-pointer. The offense became much more sluggish in the second quarter, but the Lady Cardinals were able to draw fouls and hit free throws.

“We just had to drive in and hope they called the foul,” Guin said.

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: Belmont’s strong first quarter set the tone, and West Lincoln never found an offensive rhythm.

Point Maker: Guin was 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range, and 4 of 4 at the free-throw line.

Talking Point: “I thought we played lights-out defense, especially in holding a team for 32 minutes to only two field goals.” – Higginbottom

