Interstate 25 Brooming Operation

NMDOT implores drivers to respect the construction zone

Note: As partner with the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT), the City of Las Cruces shares this information.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One will begin a nighttime brooming operation on I-25 throughout the week.

Motorists can expect lane closures on various lanes from milepost 1, University Avenue, to milepost 3, Lohman Avenue. One lane of traffic will remain open.

These closures will be in effect from 11 p.m. until 9 a.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph. Motorists should be cautious for personnel and equipment in the roadway.

NMDOT is committed to the safety of the traveling public and thanks motorists for their cooperation during this work. For updated information go to the NMDOT website at www.nmroads.com or call 511.