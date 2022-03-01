ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shorties (An Interview with Andrey Kurkov, New Music from Adult Mom, and more)

By The Creative Independent
largeheartedboy.com
 3 days ago

The New York Times interviewed author Andrey Kurkov. Stream a new Adult Mom song. March's best eBook deals. Today's best eBook deals. Cover Me recapped February's best cover songs. Rachel Krantz recommended books that will...

www.largeheartedboy.com

Billboard

First Out: New Music From G Flip, Michelle, Alex the Astronaut & More

As we March toward spring, get ready for the seasonal shift with some new tunes by your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From G Flip’s sultry new collaboration, to...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Adult Mom – “91”

Almost exactly a year ago, Stevie Knipe’s DIY indie-pop project Adult Mom released Driver, their first album for Epitaph Records. Today, Adult Mom have followed that album with a new song that appears to be a one-off single. The band has just released a new song called “91.”
MUSIC
Distractify

When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Mariah Carey posts rare selfie with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after Nick Cannon’s public plea

As always, Mariah Carey is unbothered. Just a few days after her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, released a song dedicated to their relationship, the “We Belong Together singer shared a look at her Valentine’s Day, which she spent with her boyfriend of more than five years, Bryan Tanaka. Clearly, she’s wasn’t spending her special day thinking about the Wild ‘N Out creator.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
loudersound.com

Tracks of the Week: new music from Thunder, Whiskey Myers and more

You like new music, yeah? Then here's some new music. Don't forget to leave your vote at the foot of the page. But first, some old music. From last week. And we congratulate Ray Wylie Hubbard, whose Naturally Wild collected the most votes, perhaps due to the involvement of Lzzy Hale and John 5. And we congratulate The Blue Carpet Band, whose The Slow Death Of Camden rocked its way into second place, followed by Ann Wilson's Greed.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Big Time Rush On How It Feels To Have 'Adult Lyrics' In Their New Music

Big Time Rush join Maxwell and Crystal on Zoom to talk all about their new music and most importantly, adding 'adult lyrics' to their new songs. One lyric in song Not Giving You Up, Carlos sings, "Some cardio and Mimosas in the morning.." a lyric that back when their band first got together would not have been appropriate. "We're adults now," Carlos jokes to Maxwell, "We've experienced a lot and now we show the things we've gone through."
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (2/18/22)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Whiskey Myers, Hailey Whitters, Jon Pardi, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, 49 Winchester, Colby Acuff, Jake Owen, Walker Montgomery, Eric Bolander, The Infamous Stringdusters, Walker Montgomery, The Del McCoury band, and more. Turn it up,...
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
CMT

The Roundup: New Music from Jake Owen, Hailey Whitters and more

Friday means new music and this week CMT is showcasing new songs from Jake Owen, Hailey Whitters, Walker Montgomery and Jessica Willis Fisher in addition to many more including Jon Pardi, Brandon Lay and George Birge in The Roundup playlist. Embedded from www.youtube.com. Jake Owen, “Fishin’ on a River”: Don’t...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

10 Tim McGraw Songs From The ’90s That You Loved, But Probably Forgot About

Most newer artists (and even some of the greats) will often throw a good cover song into their set to get the crowd going. It’s cool to be at a similar age with a lot of upcoming artists, because we all grew up on the same music. For those of us that grew up in the ’90s, Tim McGraw was one of the biggest influences of the time, and still is to this day. Walk into any country show, or […] The post 10 Tim McGraw Songs From The ’90s That You Loved, But Probably Forgot About first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Billboard

First Country: New Music From Kat & Alex, Jon Langston, Zach Bryan and More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. In 2020, duo Kat & Alex released their debut single “How Many Times,” along with an accompanying Spanish version (Kat is a first-generation American from a Cuban family, while Alex is of Puerto Rican descent), and followed it last year with “Heartbreak Tour,” proving their voices can powerfully handle a sizzling, pop-country belter. Their latest, which they co-wrote with writer AJ Pruis, percolates with an unabashed romantic intensity as each pleads for the other to take a chance at a long-lasting love. Kat leads the intro with some whispery Mariah Carey-esque vocals before slowly revealing more of her dynamic voice throughout the track, while Alex’s twangy baritone offers a nice counterbalance. This track continues their momentum, inching the duo closer to a much-deserved hit.
MUSIC

