Austin, Hayes headline Ole Miss and Mississippi State players on women's All-SEC team

By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
 2 days ago
Ole Miss center Shakira Austin (0) and South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) battle for a rebound in Sunday's game in Oxford. Wednesday, Austin was named All-SEC first team, and Boston was named overall player of the year and defensive player of the year. Rogelio V. Solis - staff, AP

Ole Miss center Shakira Austin was named All-SEC first team by the conference coaches Tuesday as the SEC tournament begins Wednesday in Nashville.

Completing her second season at Ole Miss after transferring from Maryland, Austin leads the Rebels in scoring at 15.0 points a game and in rebounding a 8.9 per game.

The Rebels received a double-bye in Nashville as the 4 seed.

Mississippi State’s Anastasia Hayes, who became the Bulldogs’ go-to scorer after the mid-season transfer of Rickea Jackson, was named to the All-SEC second team. Hayes was Conference USA player of the year last season before transferring to MSU. She currently ranks second in the SEC with 18.8 points a game.

Ole Miss’ Angel Baker was honored as the league’s top reserve as coaches named her sixth woman of the year.

MSU’s Denae Carter was named to the all-freshman team.

