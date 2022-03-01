ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick lifts mask rules for city buildings

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5iSd_0eSV292r00

Residents and employees will no longer have to wear masks in city buildings in Frederick, the city announced Tuesday.

A city news release cited the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent lowering of Frederick County’s status to low community transmission of COVID-19 in the decision.

As part of the changes, members of the public will no longer have to wear masks in city facilities, and the maximum occupancy for hearings and workshops of the mayor and aldermen will be doubled to 50.

City employees will no longer have to wear masks or face coverings unless they are in COVID-19 isolation or quarantine protocol.

All city boards and commissions are scheduled to return to meeting in person on April 1.

For questions about opening public meetings, contact Communications Manager Allen Etzler at 301-600-2091. For questions about mask usage and meeting capacity, contact risk safety compliance at 301-600-1992.

— Ryan Marshall

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Frederick News-Post

Aldermen approve next phase of dredging project

Frederick's aldermen unanimously approved an agreement with Maryland Environmental Services for work on the city's Fishing Creek Dam. The agreement approve at a meeting Thursday night provides up to $367,687 for a dam inspection, subsurface exploration, design alternative concepts, and a geotechnical evaluation including a slope stability analysis, the second phase of work done on the structure.
FREDERICK, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
3K+
Followers
212
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy