Frederick lifts mask rules for city buildings

Residents and employees will no longer have to wear masks in city buildings in Frederick, the city announced Tuesday.

A city news release cited the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent lowering of Frederick County’s status to low community transmission of COVID-19 in the decision.

As part of the changes, members of the public will no longer have to wear masks in city facilities, and the maximum occupancy for hearings and workshops of the mayor and aldermen will be doubled to 50.

City employees will no longer have to wear masks or face coverings unless they are in COVID-19 isolation or quarantine protocol.

All city boards and commissions are scheduled to return to meeting in person on April 1.

For questions about opening public meetings, contact Communications Manager Allen Etzler at 301-600-2091. For questions about mask usage and meeting capacity, contact risk safety compliance at 301-600-1992.

— Ryan Marshall