CLEMSON, S.C.- The expectations fans have for incoming freshmen like Cade Klubnik can be fairly unrealistic at times. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback from Texas was the top-rated quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class and rated as a 5-star player by multiple recruiting services. After helping lead his Austin Westlake high school team to consecutive state titles over the past two seasons and soaring up the recruiting rankings, expectations from some inside the fan base rose dramatically.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO