Studios are hungrier than ever for intellectual property. Comic books drive the highest-grossing films (Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently flirting with $2 billion). Magazine articles spark bidding wars shortly after publication (see Netflix’s Inventing Anna, based on a New York magazine cover story). And books are regularly optioned before they’ve even hit the shelves. But, taking a look at 2022’s buzzier offerings, podcasts seem to be the source material du jour. The first half of the year is a parade of podcast adaptations, particularly in the TV space, where such limited series as the horror drama Archive 81 (Netflix), the...

MOVIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO