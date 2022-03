It was early Wednesday morning, March 2nd, when Battle Creek Police responded to a call about a kidnapping in the 100-block of Marjorie Street. The male victim told officers that he was able to flee from the suspects and flag a pedestrian, who was passing through the neighborhood and have them call 911. Officers arrived and the victim was able to provide information on the suspects and the residence which was the scene of the crime.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO