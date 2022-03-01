ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Gates And Druckenmiller Bet Big On Coupang

By Michael Dolen
 2 days ago
Stanley Druckenmiller, who has generated 30%+ returns for 30 years, is now betting 1/5th of his fund on Coupang. Maybe you think "the Amazon (AMZN) of South Korea" is hype. Well, let me tell you what definitely isn't hype; Druckenmiller's average annual return of 30% for 30 years. He hasn't had...

